2 Things That Are COMING UP
Lidgerwood Christmas Tour of Homes runs from 4:30-7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1.

1st THING:

Lidgerwood Christmas Tour of Homes: 4:30-7 p.m. Tour takes you across town to visit beautifully decorated homes. Purchase tickets at Lidgerwood Museum. Soup, sandwiches and goodies from 4 p.m. until gone with free will donation.

2nd THING:

Fourth Annual Richland Wildlife Club Banquet: Social hour begins at 5 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. supper Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Hankinson Community Center. There will be a live auction, general raffles, gun boards, meat boards and more. This event supports club projects throughout year.

