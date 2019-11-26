2 Things That Are COMING UP

1st THING:
Lidgerwood Christmas Tour of Homes: 4:30-7 p.m. Tour takes you across town to visit beautifully decorated homes. Purchase tickets at Lidgerwood Museum. Soup, sandwiches and goodies from 4 p.m. until gone with free will donation.
2nd THING:
Fourth Annual Richland Wildlife Club Banquet: Social hour begins at 5 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. supper Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Hankinson Community Center. There will be a live auction, general raffles, gun boards, meat boards and more. This event supports club projects throughout year.
