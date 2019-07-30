3 things that are coming up

Get ready for these events:
1. DUCKota Rubber Duck Race: 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4 at Hankinson City Park. There will be a rubber duck race and other activities. This is a fundraiser for Hankinson Park District projects. Brat or hotdog meal, with corn feed by Hankinson Renewable Energy.
2. Cruise Night: The annual classic car Cruise Night in Lidgerwood will be held 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 29 on Wiley Avenue.
3. Picnic in the Park and Senior Zoo Walk: Meal starts at 11 a.m. at Hughes Shelter, which includes grilled steaks, grilled brats, baked beans, BLT salad, fruit salad and a chocolate chip ice cream sandwich. The senior zoo walk starts at 12:30 p.m.
