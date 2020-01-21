Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

4 Things That Are COMING UP

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
4 Things That Are COMING UP
Buy Now
Metro Creative Graphics

1st THING:

Prime Rib Dinner: The Lidgerwood-Hankinson Clinic Association is hosting its annual fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Lidgerwood KC Hall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

2nd THING:

46th Annual Fishing Derby: At Lake Elsie, rural Hankinson, from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

3rd THING:

Richland Renegade Toms Turkey Banquet: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Mooreton Community Center.

4th THING:

3-on-3 basketball: Tourney begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at Hankinson Public School.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories