4 Things That Are COMING UP

Prime Rib Dinner: The Lidgerwood-Hankinson Clinic Association is hosting its annual fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Lidgerwood KC Hall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
46th Annual Fishing Derby: At Lake Elsie, rural Hankinson, from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
Richland Renegade Toms Turkey Banquet: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Mooreton Community Center.
3-on-3 basketball: Tourney begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at Hankinson Public School.
