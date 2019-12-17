3 Things That Are COMING UP

1st THING:
Wyndmere Santa Day: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Wyndmere Community Center. Come for treats, games, crafts and more.
2nd THING:
Annual Lake Elsie ice fishing derby: Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Lake Elsie, rural Hankinson. This annual event is sponsored by the Richland Wildlife Club to support club activities, such as youth trap shooting, hunting and fishing. The derby runs from 1-4 p.m.
3rd THING:
Richland Renegade Toms Turkey Federation banquet: Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. supper on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the Mooreton Community Center.
