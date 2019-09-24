Quantcast
3 Things that are coming up

The Multi-Community Chorus is already gearing up for this year's Christmas cantata. Rehearsals begin at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Lidgerwood.

 News Monitor file photo

No. 1 thing:

Christmas Cantata: Southeast Multi-Community Chorus begins rehearsals at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Lidgerwood. New and former choir members are welcome to attend rehearsal for the 27th annual Christmas Cantata.

No. 2 thing:

Uffda Day: Sunday, Oct. 6 at Rutland. Antique farm machinery is featured in a 1 p.m. parade. Events run from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

No. 3 thing:

Hankinson’s Oktoberfest: Get ready to drink German beer, eat German food, participate in German games and so much more Saturday, Sept. 28 to honor Hankinson’s forefathers.

