3 Things that are coming up

No. 1 thing:
Christmas Cantata: Southeast Multi-Community Chorus begins rehearsals at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Lidgerwood. New and former choir members are welcome to attend rehearsal for the 27th annual Christmas Cantata.
No. 2 thing:
Uffda Day: Sunday, Oct. 6 at Rutland. Antique farm machinery is featured in a 1 p.m. parade. Events run from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
No. 3 thing:
Hankinson’s Oktoberfest: Get ready to drink German beer, eat German food, participate in German games and so much more Saturday, Sept. 28 to honor Hankinson’s forefathers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.