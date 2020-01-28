Quantcast
3 Things That Are COMING UP

Conner Mauch of Hankinson caught this fish at last year's Lake Elsie Ice Fishing Derby.

 News Monitor file photo

1st THING:

46th Annual Fishing Derby: At Lake Elsie, about four miles south of Hankinson. Runs 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1.

2nd THING:

Prime Rib Dinner: The Lidgerwood-Hankinson Clinic Association is hosting its annual fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Lidgerwood KC Hall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Prime rib or chicken is on the menu, along with games of chance, live auction and meat raffles.

3rd THING:

Fun Night: Bingo starts at 5:30 p.m. and a taco bar at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at Wyndmere Community Center.

