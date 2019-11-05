Quantcast
3 Things That Are COMING UP

1st thing:

Lidgerwood American Legion Supper: 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11 at the American Legion Hall. The menu includes barbecues, chips, bars and beverages. The public is invited to attend.

2nd thing:

Drug education by Richland County law enforcement: To be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Lidgerwood Public School gym. This event is sponsored by the Lidgerwood Woman’s Club.

3rd thing:

Festive Friday: Mark Friday, Dec. 6 on your calendars, the date chosen for Lidgerwood’s first “Festive Friday” from 5-8 p.m. All stores will be open that evening with fantastic deals.

