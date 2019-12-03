3 Things That Are COMING UP

1st THING:
Dakota Estates tree lighting ceremony and open house: 2-4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 at 440 Wiley Ave. S., Lidgerwood. Honor someone this Christmas by purchasing a bulb on Dakota Estates’ tree of lights.
2nd THING:
Fourth Annual Richland Wildlife Club Banquet: Social hour begins at 5 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. supper Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Hankinson Community Center. There will be a live auction, raffles, gun and meat boards.
3rd THING:
Claire City Firemen’s turkey night: 5:30 p.m. with games starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Claire City Community Center.
