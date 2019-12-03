Quantcast
3 Things That Are COMING UP

Dakota Estates is hosting its annual tree lighting ceremony and open house from 2-4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 at the retirement center, which is located at 440 Wiley Ave. S., Lidgerwood.

 Metro Creative Graphics

1st THING:

Dakota Estates tree lighting ceremony and open house: 2-4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 at 440 Wiley Ave. S., Lidgerwood. Honor someone this Christmas by purchasing a bulb on Dakota Estates’ tree of lights.

2nd THING:

Fourth Annual Richland Wildlife Club Banquet: Social hour begins at 5 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. supper Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Hankinson Community Center. There will be a live auction, raffles, gun and meat boards.

3rd THING:

Claire City Firemen’s turkey night: 5:30 p.m. with games starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Claire City Community Center.

