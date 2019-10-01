Quantcast
3 Things That Are COMING UP

3 Things That Are COMING UP

Vendors can sign up today for the upcoming Love, Bridal Show.

1st Thing:

Love, Bridal Show: Reserve your vendor table today for the Love Bridal Show. Email Diana Hermes at the News Monitor at: dianah@wahpetondailynews.com or call 701-642-8585. The bridal show will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at the Wahpeton Event Center.

2nd Thing:

Verona Gun Show: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. This event will be held at the Verona Community Center.

3rd Thing:

Life Line Screening: Will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 at Hankinson Community Center. Learn your risks for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and more.

