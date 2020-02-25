Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

3 Things That Are COMING UP

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
3 Things That Are COMING UP
Buy Now

The Lidgerwood Community Club is sponsoring a baked chicken and ham smorgasbord from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, March 1 at Lidgerwood American Legion.

 Metro Creative Graphics

1st THING:

It’s time for a smorgasbord: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, March 1 at Lidgerwood American Legion. This event is sponsored by Lidgerwood Community Club to support the Lidgerwood Childcare’s renovations.

2nd THING:

Lidgerwood School rummage sale fundraiser: This event will be held evening of Friday, March 27 and during day on Saturday, March 29 to support Lidgerwood Progressive Development Corps. plans for a grocery store.

3rd THING:

3-on-3 basketball Tournament: Begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at Hankinson Public School. Deadline to enter is March 2. Contact Tracy Medenwaldt at trmedenwaldt@yahoo.com for more information.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories