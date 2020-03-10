Quantcast
3 Things That Are COMING UP

3 Things That Are COMING UP
1st THING:

The Cop and the Ex-Criminal: Message of hope and recovery from addiction, 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1 at Wyndmere Public School.

2nd THING:

Lidgerwood School rummage sale fundraiser: This event will be held evening of Friday, March 27 and during day on Saturday, March 29 to support Lidgerwood Progressive Development Corporations plans to build a grocery store.

3rd THING:

Cares for Cancer: 14th annual benefit begins at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 28 at the Hankinson Community Center. Event includes gun, live and silent auctions, pig wheel, wine raffle and more.

