Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

3 Things That Are COMING UP

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
3 Things That Are COMING UP

Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Hankinson, is holding its annual bake sale from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22 at the church.

 Metro Creative Graphics

1st thing:

Fall Dinner and Bake Sale: To be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22 at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Hankinson. This event is sponsored by the Ladies Guild.

Second thing:

Lidgerwood Community Club Smorgasbord: Will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lidgerwood Legion Hall on Sunday, Sept. 29. The fundraiser menu will include ham and chicken.

Third thing:

Hankinson’s Oktoberfest: Get ready to drink German beer, eat German food, participate in German games and so much more Saturday, Sept. 28 to honor Hankinson’s forefathers.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories