3 Things That Are COMING UP

Fall Dinner and Bake Sale: To be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22 at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Hankinson. This event is sponsored by the Ladies Guild.
Lidgerwood Community Club Smorgasbord: Will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lidgerwood Legion Hall on Sunday, Sept. 29. The fundraiser menu will include ham and chicken.
Hankinson’s Oktoberfest: Get ready to drink German beer, eat German food, participate in German games and so much more Saturday, Sept. 28 to honor Hankinson’s forefathers.
