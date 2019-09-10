3 Things That Are COMING UP

1st thing:
Hankinson’s Oktoberfest: Get ready to drink German beer, eat German food, participate in German games and so much more Saturday, Sept. 28 to honor Hankinson’s forefathers.
Second thing:
Life Line Screening: Will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Hankinson Community Center. Learn more about your risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic health conditions.
Third thing:
Farmers Market is being held at Hankinson City Park through October, from 3-7 p.m. Fresh and homemade items are available each week.
