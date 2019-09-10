Quantcast
3 Things That Are COMING UP

Jared Falk prepares food at a recent Oktoberfest in Hankinson.

 News Monitor file photo

1st thing:

Hankinson’s Oktoberfest: Get ready to drink German beer, eat German food, participate in German games and so much more Saturday, Sept. 28 to honor Hankinson’s forefathers.

Second thing:

Life Line Screening: Will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Hankinson Community Center. Learn more about your risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic health conditions.

Third thing:

Farmers Market is being held at Hankinson City Park through October, from 3-7 p.m. Fresh and homemade items are available each week.

Karen Speidel is the News-Monitor Media Managing Editor

