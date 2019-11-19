Quantcast
3 Things That Are COMING UP

1st THING:

Festive Friday: Mark Friday, Dec. 6 on your calendars, the date chosen for Lidgerwood’s first “Festive Friday” from 5-8 p.m. All stores will feature big deals.

2nd THING:

Christmas sale at St. Vincent: This annual sale began Nov. 9 and runs through Christmas at the Hankinson thrift store, which is open 1-5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

3rd THING:

Fourth Annual Richland Wildlife Club Banquet: Social hour begins at 5 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. supper Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Hankinson Community Center. There will be a live auction, general raffles, gun boards, meat boards and more.

