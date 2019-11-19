3 Things That Are COMING UP

1st THING:
Festive Friday: Mark Friday, Dec. 6 on your calendars, the date chosen for Lidgerwood’s first “Festive Friday” from 5-8 p.m. All stores will feature big deals.
2nd THING:
Christmas sale at St. Vincent: This annual sale began Nov. 9 and runs through Christmas at the Hankinson thrift store, which is open 1-5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
3rd THING:
Fourth Annual Richland Wildlife Club Banquet: Social hour begins at 5 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. supper Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Hankinson Community Center. There will be a live auction, general raffles, gun boards, meat boards and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.