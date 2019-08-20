Quantcast


3 THINGS that are coming up

Burger Night is on the menu in Lidgerwood.

No. 1

Burger Night: The Lidgerwood Community Club is going to hold another Burger Night on Wednesday, Aug. 28. This is a fundraiser to support the Lidgerwood daycare initiative. Expect to eat a hand-pattied one-third pound burger, hand-cut French fries and deep fried pickles for dinner that night.

No. 2

Cruise Night: Annual classic car Cruise Night in Lidgerwood to be held 5-9 p.m. Wednesday on Wiley Avenue.

No. 3

Farmers Market: Hankinson City Park is the scene of a weekly Farmers Market through October, from 3-7 p.m. Fresh and homemade items are available each week.

Karen Speidel is the News-Monitor Media Managing Editor

