3 Things That Are COMING UP

1st THING:
3-on-3 Tournament: Begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at Hankinson Public School. Deadline to enter is March 2.
2nd THING:
Prime Rib Dinner: The Lidgerwood-Hankinson Clinic Association is hosting its annual fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Lidgerwood KC Hall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Prime rib or chicken is on the menu, along with games of chance, live auction and meat raffles.
3rd THING:
St. Vincent Thrift Store: 50 percent off sale beginning Friday, Feb. 7 and ends at 5 p.m. on Feb. 15 at the Hankinson store.
