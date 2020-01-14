3 Things That Are COMING UP

1st THING:
It’s Smorgasbord Time: Sponsored by the Lidgerwood Community Club, a baked chicken and ham smorgasbord will be served 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 at the Lidgerwood American Legion Hall. Stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, salads and desserts will also be served
2nd THING:
46th Annual Fishing Derby: At Lake Elsie, rural Hankinson, from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
3rd THING:
Richland Renegade Toms Turkey Banquet: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Mooreton Community Center.
