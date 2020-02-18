3 Things That Are COMING UP

1st THING:
SEND Theater Presents: Chuck Suchy, North Dakota’s official troubadour, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Barney VFW Hall.
2nd THING:
Kindergarten and pre-K screening: 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Wyndmere Community Center. Kindergarten registration for Wyndmere Public School is 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24
3rd THING:
3-on-3 basketball Tournament: Begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at Hankinson Public School. Deadline to enter is March 2. Contact Tracy Medenwaldt at trmedenwaldt@yahoo.com for more information.
