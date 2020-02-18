Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

3 Things That Are COMING UP

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
3 Things That Are COMING UP
Buy Now

SEND Theater presents Chuck Suchy, North Dakota’s official troubadour, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Barney VFW Hall.

 News Monitor file photo

1st THING:

SEND Theater Presents: Chuck Suchy, North Dakota’s official troubadour, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Barney VFW Hall.

2nd THING:

Kindergarten and pre-K screening: 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Wyndmere Community Center. Kindergarten registration for Wyndmere Public School is 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24

3rd THING:

3-on-3 basketball Tournament: Begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at Hankinson Public School. Deadline to enter is March 2. Contact Tracy Medenwaldt at trmedenwaldt@yahoo.com for more information.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories