3 Things That Are COMING UP

1st THING:
Great Bend Volunteer Fire Department fish fry: 12-9 p.m. Friday, March 6 at the Great Bend Fire Hall.
2nd THING:
Lidgerwood School rummage sale fundraiser: This event will be held evening of Friday, March 27 and during day on Saturday, March 29 to support Lidgerwood Progressive Development Corporations plans to build a grocery store.
3rd THING:
Cares for Cancer: 14th annual benefit begins at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 28 at the Hankinson Community Center. This event includes gun, live and silent auctions, a pig wheel, wine raffle and so much more.
