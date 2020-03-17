Quantcast
3 Things That Are COMING UP

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
The Lidgerwood Sons of the American Legion fish fry will be held starting at 5 p.m. Friday, March 20 and runs until gone.

 Metro Creative Graphics

1st THING:

Lidgerwood Sons of the American Legion fish fry: This event will be held starting at 5 p.m. Friday, March 20 until gone. Smelt, Alaskan walleye and shrimp will be served at the American Legion Hall, 17 Wiley Ave. S., Lidgerwood.

2nd THING:

The Cop and the Ex-Criminal: Message of hope and recovery from addiction, 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1 at Wyndmere Public School.

3rd THING:

Cares for Cancer: 14th annual benefit begins at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 28 at the Hankinson Community Center. Event includes gun, live and silent auctions, pig wheel, wine raffle and more.

