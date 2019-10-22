3 Things That Are COMING UP
Buy Now

Spuds and Splits runs from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 24 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton.

 Metro Creative Graphics

1st thing:

Spuds and Splits: Bethel Lutheran Church of Wahpeton is holding this annual event from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

2nd thing:

Flu clinics: The Richland County Health Department has two upcoming flu clinics — 3:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Colfax School and 3:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Wyndmere Community Center.

3rd thing:

Love, Bridal Show: Reserve your vendor table today for the Love Bridal Show to be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at the Wahpeton Event Center. Email Diana Hermes at: dianah@wahpetondailynews.com or call 701-642-8585.

Tags

Load comments