3 Things That Are COMING UP

Kindergarten and pre-K screening will be held 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Wyndmere Community Center.

1st THING:

Kindergarten and pre-K screening: 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Wyndmere Community Center. Kindergarten registration for Wyndmere Public School is 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24.

2nd THING:

3-on-3 basketball Tournament: Begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at Hankinson Public School. Deadline to enter is March 2.

3rd THING:

St. Vincent Thrift Store: 50 percent off sale beginning Friday, Feb. 7 and ending at 5 p.m. on Feb. 15. This Hankinson store is open 1-5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

