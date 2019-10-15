Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

3 Things That Are COMING UP

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
3 Things That Are COMING UP
Metro Creative Graphics

1st Thing:

Flu clinics: The Richland County Health Department has two upcoming flu clinics — 3:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Colfax School and 3:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Wyndmere Community Center.

2nd Thing:

Fairmount Fall Craft Festival: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Fairmount Community Center. This annual event is organized by Vickie Schuster.

3rd Thing:

Love, Bridal Show: Reserve your vendor table today for the Love Bridal Show to be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at the Wahpeton Event Center. Email Diana Hermes at: dianah@wahpetondailynews.com or call 701-642-8585.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories