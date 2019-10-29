Quantcast
3 Things That Are COMING UP

3 Things That Are COMING UP
Drug education by Richland County law enforcement will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Lidgerwood Public School gym.

1st thing:

Drug education by Richland County law enforcement: To be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Lidgerwood Public School gym. This event is sponsored by the Lidgerwood Woman’s Club.

2nd thing:

Flu clinics: The Richland County Health Department has one upcoming flu clinic — 3:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Wyndmere Community Center.

3rd thing:

Love, Bridal Show: Reserve your vendor table today for the Love Bridal Show to be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at the Wahpeton Event Center. Email Diana Hermes at: dianah@wahpetondailynews.com or call 701-642-8585.

