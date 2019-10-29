3 Things That Are COMING UP

1st thing:
Drug education by Richland County law enforcement: To be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Lidgerwood Public School gym. This event is sponsored by the Lidgerwood Woman’s Club.
2nd thing:
Flu clinics: The Richland County Health Department has one upcoming flu clinic — 3:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Wyndmere Community Center.
3rd thing:
Love, Bridal Show: Reserve your vendor table today for the Love Bridal Show to be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at the Wahpeton Event Center. Email Diana Hermes at: dianah@wahpetondailynews.com or call 701-642-8585.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.