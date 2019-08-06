Quantcast
3 THINGS that are coming up

Bergen Lutheran Church, Lidgerwood, is celebrating an important anniversary.

Bergen Church will be hosting an open house to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Bergen Lutheran Church, Lidgerwood. The open house will be held during the 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday, Aug. 11.

The annual classic car Cruise Night in Lidgerwood will be held 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 29 on Wiley Avenue.

Picnic in the Park and Senior Zoo Walk: Meal starts at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 at Hughes Shelter, which includes grilled steaks, grilled brats, baked beans, BLT salad, fruit salad and a chocolate chip ice cream sandwich. The senior zoo walk starts at 12:30 p.m.

