Driving is often necessary, for even something as simple as going to the grocery store or pharmacy. Each intersection can be difficult as winter is dangerous for drivers. Here are 3 things to think about this week:
1st THING:
Be courteous and use common sense on the roads
Winter is a dangerous time to be a driver here in the Northland. You never know what the road conditions are going to be like once you hit the highway. It may be clear at home, but 10 miles down the road can be a totally different matter. The phrase “Don’t crowd the plow” is common enough in winter, meaning we should give our snow plow operators enough room to do their job. We’re all for that as it means our roads will be cleared faster. But winter also serves as a reminder for motorists to look out for one another. If roads are slippery, give the driver ahead of you ample room. Just leave sooner if you have to arrive at your destination at a specific time. Remember, your running late should not cause problems for other motorists. If there is fresh snow and the passing lane is full of drifts, please think twice before passing on divided highways. Quite often your passing another means you have blinded them with snow fog. Be courteous and apply common sense.
2nd THING:
Ready, set, go for Giving Hearts Day
St. Gerard’s Community of Care is gearing up for this year’s Giving Hearts Day, which will be held Thursday, Feb. 13. This day is critically important to non-profits up and down the Red River Valley. St. Gerard’s doesn’t see a dollar bill walking down the hall — they see a human being. The person sitting in a wheel chair at the nurses station isn’t a line item on a budget — they are a human being. St. Gerard’s is surviving in a culture that is against them as the state continues to cut funding. Gear up and get ready as Giving Hearts Day is almost here. St. Gerard’s needs you.
3rd THING:
What color is the sky in your world?
North Dakota troubadour Chuck Suchy had a powerful message presented to Wyndmere Public School Wednesday afternoon. Through music and song, he talked to youngsters from Wyndmere, Lidgerwood and Wahpeton about how the arts will enrich their lives. Suchy is an incredible entertainer who made one hour seem like five minutes. If nothing else, hopefully his audience will look up once in awhile to see what color the sky is, to contemplate the vastness of this world and universe, to enjoy silence and listen to their inner voice.
