1st THING:
‘We are making men out of boys’
In talking to area high school football coaches, one thing is wonderfully clear — the lessons taught on that field will keep these young men strong for the rest of their lives.
“We are making men out of boys,” stressed Pirate coach Jason Monilaws recently, who hopes the life lessons on the football field will carry his players well beyond life at Hankinson High School. Being a man in today’s society is not easy since that role is shifting culturally, so these lessons prepare every player for what they will face when they finally put away their high school jerseys.
Football teaches the concept that hard work and personal discipline are rewarded. If you don’t follow the rules, expect a whistle and loss of yardage. Working as a team makes accomplishing joint tasks possible and easier. One person on a football field can make a difference, but likely will not decide the entire game.
Venturing out on your own can be high risk, high reward. Shake off the losses and celebrate your wins — within reason. Be a good sport and shake hands at the end of the game, no matter the outcome. Above all, remember tomorrow is another day with its own sets of challenges.
2nd THING:
‘We are behind them and support them’
The Class B 9-man football season wrapped up Saturday for Hankinson and Wyndmere-Lidgerwood. Our Pirates and Warbirds did not earn a berth in playoffs. Tri-State extended their season with a first round playoff game at New Rockford Saturday, Oct. 26. Go Tigers! Fans surrounded the sidelines at every home football game this season, so it’s time to take another look at a Street Talk that offers poignant reasons why each man and women attend high school sporting events. To sum up their quotes, this is what a small town does to show support. Exactly.
