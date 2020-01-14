Get ready as the countdown begins for the Feb. 25 release of our annual Profile section. The look will be as fresh as the people and businesses found within each glossy page. Here are 3 things to think about this week:
1st THING:
This year’s Profile will have a new and glossy look
The News Monitor is gearing up for its annual Profile section where we delve deep into issues affecting southeastern North Dakota and west central Minnesota as we partner with our big sister the Daily News. This is by far the biggest effort that combines the editorial, advertising and business office departments from both newspapers. The goal is to offer a product you will be proud to display throughout the year. We are excited to announce that profile will look different this year as we are going to a magazine style, much like our Southern Valley Living Magazine. Each page will be in color, including every advertisement and picture. This is exciting as we get away from the traditional newspaper-style Profile you have enjoyed in the past. Join us in our efforts to bring the best this region has to offer by calling our advertising staff today and be part of this exciting venture people will turn to throughout the year. Call us today at 701-642-8585 and ask for Diana or Abby.
2nd THING:
Agriculture big focus of Profile section
Agriculture is the biggest driver for the economy here in North Dakota. Small towns and large cities succeed or fail by way of the farmer. If the growing season is successful, that typically means more discretionary cash is out there to purchase farming equipment, new pickup trucks, toys and electronics. Lean years affect everyone from Mom and Pop stores to large retail outlets. This year’s Profile also features a “chapter” on agriculture as we look at how a difficult growing season in 2019 morphs into what farmers are expecting this year. So far, it doesn’t look pretty.
3rd THING:
Star Trek holodecks and Lego tables? Oh yeah!
One of our favorite sections in Profile is Then and Now. It gives us a chance to catch up with old friends and see what they are up to today. Here’s a taste of what you will read in this year’s Profile. Brady Nash, a former Lidgerwood resident, has been helping grow a new business in the Fargo-Moorhead area. A true millennial, the concept for a new building includes everything from a Lego table to a holodeck-style feature similar to what you see on “Star Trek.” Intrigued? This and so much more will be portrayed in this year’s Profile.
