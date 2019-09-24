Tigers are in middle of their dream season
Something special is happening with the Tri-State Tigers football program. New coaches Fernando Reese, Rochenel Jeanbaptiste and Taurean Smith infused energy back into this program. Before these three semi-pro football players joined the team, the Tigers had won only two games in the past four years. Their record early last week was 3-1. There is excitement surrounding this year’s team — for the first time in years. Reese and his assistant coaches have infused something special into this year’s team, making the Tigers playoff contenders. Coaches Rochenel Jeanbaptist, Taurean Smith, Devon Flaa and Fernando Reese are shown here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.