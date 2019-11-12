Schools across South Dakota are passing the bucket to help a football player who suffered a serious head injury — if we allow children to play football, we can offer some protections. Here are two things to think about:
1st THING:
Schools across the region teaming up #ForTrev
Fundraisers at sporting events across South Dakota are being organized to benefit the family of Trevor Zuehlke, a high school junior who is the starting quarterback on the Britton-Hecla football team. Zuehlke suffered a head injury during a Oct. 18 football game, then was placed in a medically-induced coma to allow his brain time to recover.
According to a page set up for him on CaringBridge, Trevor still isn’t awake or aware yet, but there is some eye movement and his breathing has been going well, according to a Monday, Nov. 5 post.
Schools across the region have been passing buckets at sporting events, including in Lidgerwood on Oct. 24, to support the Zuehlke family. Donation buckets passed during a Lennox vs. Vermillion football game brought in $1,380. Fans of Warner and Mobridge-Pollock teams raised nearly $3,500 at volleyball and football games.
A drive during school hours in Webster drummed up more than $1,000 in just one day. The Lemmon-McIntosh football field, about 250 miles from Britton, now reads “#ForTrev” in large, blue letters underneath an image of the school’s cowboy mascot on the 50-yard line. On Monday during Tri-State’s regular season volleyball finale, the Tigers wore #ForTrev red warmup shirts with the No. 10 emblazoned on them — Trevor’s jersey number.
Take a few moments to pray for this high school athlete and his family. Remember, it takes a village to raise a child — especially one struck down by injury.
2nd THING:
Money is not more important than safety
Football is not the safest sport. Other than the kicker, every player on that field has one job — tackle or outrun the opponent. Crowds thrill at each moment of contact, screaming their support at hard hits and crashing helmets that reverberate in a loud cacophony.
It takes an incredible amount of energy and skill to play this game, all while being mindful of the danger. And make no mistakes, this is a dangerous sport. Look left to read about Britton-Hecla’s starting junior quarterback Trevor Zuehlke who was placed into a medically-induced coma.
It is impossible to remove all dangers from this game, but schools can offer some protections for players by purchasing NFL-style helmets that soften blows to the head. If we allow children to play this game, we need to protect each and every one. Money should not be more important than safety.
