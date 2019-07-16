Head outside to enjoy the summer, but don’t forget to take your insect repellent. Enjoy this weekend in rural Lidgerwood at Vinnie’s Mud Bog. Join the thousands who will be in attendance getting down and dirty.
1 — Time for the sting and slap
If you go outside at night, it doesn’t take long to feel the sting of our lovely friend the mosquito. Rainy weather this summer has made the perfect mosquito haven in backyards across southeastern North Dakota. As if these pesky flying bloodsuckers aren’t bad enough, this is the time of year when West Nile virus strikes unsuspecting outdoor enthusiasts. West Nile virus is spread by mosquitoes who feed on affected birds. This virus is deadly, especially for the young, old and those with suppressed immunities. Even something like an earache can trigger the more severe form of West Nile virus, so head outdoors prepared. The best way to protect yourself is by avoiding being bitten by a mosquito in the first place. Wear light-colored, long pants and long-sleeved shirts. Stay indoors in the evening and early mornings. Use an insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or permethrin. Take heed.
2 — Download new Daily News app
Here’s a pitch for our big sister newspaper the Daily News, which has a new app for smart devices. You will receive breaking news notifications, can save and share articles and receive local stories on the go. Text “dailynewsapp” to 555-888 to download the app or go to www.wahpetondailynews.com/newsapp. If you do that today you have a chance to win an iPad, $100 gift card to EconoFoods or $100 gift cards for gas. Just email a screenshot of the app downloaded to your mobile device to Publisher Tara Klostreich at tarak@wahpetondailynews.com.
3 — It’s all about mud at Vinnie’s
Thousands of people will be heading to rural Lidgerwood this weekend for the annual Vinnie’s Mud Bog extravaganza. This is an incredible site as people from across the region camp out with their mud runners to tempt various mud bogs. Something as innocuous as driving into a mud bog has made Lidgerwood a true destination. Come to Lidgerwood to see for yourself by following the signs between Hankinson and Lidgerwood on N.D. Highway 11. See for yourself what makes this three-day event truly special. It is all about the mud.
