Who keeps saying that newspapers are dying? We aren’t. In fact, newspapers are still being purchased, proving there still is a need and want for community journalism. Here are three things to think about this week:
1st THING:
Newspapers are not dying — far from it, in fact
Don’t even try to write the obituary for newspapers just yet. Sure, the trend in recent years is decreasing subscriptions, smaller number of journalists — smaller staff in general. But we are still alive and healthy because newspapers like your News Monitor bring stories that no one else can. We attended Tuesday night’s girls basketball game between Hankinson and Enderlin. We were at Saturday’s Santa Days in both Fairmount and Lidgerwood to capture your children and grandchildren on the big guy’s lap. We were at Wednesday’s public information meeting to bring you news about an exciting update to N.D. Highway 11 that runs through Fairmount, Hankinson and Lidgerwood. News agencies love to laud the end of newspapers, just as we ignore the naysayers and continue to conduct business as usual. We proudly serve southeastern North Dakota and have done so for 132 years. This newspaper — your newspaper — isn’t going anywhere.
2nd THING:
Newspapers are still being purchased
The state of newspapering isn’t so glorious everywhere in North Dakota. Three community newspapers — The Herald, Adams County Record and Dunn County Herald have been eroding for years. Absentee owners wanted to sell, but without initial success decided to shutter the doors instead. Jill Friesz, owner and publisher of the Grant County News and Carson Press, sprang into action to buy The Herald and Adams County Record, saving their local news source. Yes, people still buy newspapers because this service is incredibly important in Small Town America.
3rd THING:
All of us can play Santa Claus this year
We don’t know how Julie Falk can own and operate two successful businesses, attend her children’s functions and still attend and help manage practically every Hankinson event like Polka Fest, Oktoberfest and the upcoming Santa Days. Don’t forget she also is part of the board that oversees the community clinics in Hankinson and Lidgerwood. Community is important to Falk, which is why she works tirelessly to serve Hankinson. Now it’s your turn to play Santa Claus. You can do this by remembering to shop at home this holiday season at Hankinson Drug and Julie’s Pharmacy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.