As Lidgerwood gears up to raise funds for its grocery store, thank our high school athletes for an exciting winter. Know a senior citizen who could benefit from home-delivered meals? Here are three things to think about this week:
Don’t get sidetracked on grocery
Ken and Donna Heley stated the need for a grocery store in Lidgerwood quite eloquently in last week’s News Monitor. This issue has been before this southeastern North Dakota city for more than a year. Instead of bemoaning the loss of its store, city residents are doing something to prevent even further losses felt by this great city. Residents today are conducting 1-on-1 meetings to raise funds to build a new grocery store here, essentially on the ashes of the former Lidgerwood Market as that property was purchased to house the new venture. Continue banding together so we can turn this proposal into an actual store. People will not move — or stay — if they have to drive elsewhere for more than basic necessities. Get in contact with members of the Lidgerwood Progressive Development Corporation to pledge your funds today. What will it take? The loss of even more people and revenue?
Senior menus are here to serve you
Look to today’s News Monitor for the “Senior Living” section. It has wonderful stories about active seniors in our communities. There also is a story about the senior meal program. The director of the Lidgerwood program Lori Peplinski says she wishes more people would utilize the meal program. She serves up to 35 people a day from the Lidgerwood Senior Citizens Center. These home-delivered meals especially are important for those with mobility issues and can be used on a long- or short-term basis. Call 701-642-3033 for more information on how to register.
Thank you to high school athletes
As of this newspaper, we officially are down to only one team as the Tri-State Tigers survived play-ins to make the Super 8 Region 1 boys basketball tournament. Hankinson and Wyndmere-Lidgerwood boys likely will be in the stands to watch games Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at the Blikre Activities Center, North Dakota State College of Science, because their seasons ended at play-ins. It has been an exceptional basketball season. The boys and girls on that court have worked so hard, and not just this season. We loved every minute of it!
