The biggest online fundraiser was celebrated Thursday with Giving Hearts Day. During the 24-hour online fundraiser, 34,570 people donated $19.12 million to the almost 500 charities.

This ongoing event sets records each year. Giving hearts donated $13 million last year through the support of 28,000 people. People helping people doesn’t get any better.

