The biggest online fundraiser was celebrated Thursday with Giving Hearts Day. During the 24-hour online fundraiser, 34,570 people donated $19.12 million to the almost 500 charities.
This ongoing event sets records each year. Giving hearts donated $13 million last year through the support of 28,000 people. People helping people doesn’t get any better.
This week, we’d like to see ...
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.