New laws have gone on the books for North Dakota. As of Thursday, Aug. 1 we can now shop earlier than noon on Sundays, our cyber bullying laws have been strengthened and the Legislature loosened its dictates regarding marijuana possession. Here is what we think about five new laws ...
1. Sunday morning shopping is here
North Dakota lawmakers have finally listened to their constituents to allow Sunday morning shopping— not just Sunday afternoon shopping. For years the argument was waged that Sunday shopping would hurt families. They already are hurt if families only designate Sunday morning as their special time. Most people will still go to church Sunday mornings. Now we have more choices. This law helps border cities already hurt because Minnesota granted this ability years ago. We like it.
2. Cyber bullying laws strengthened
What happened if cyber bullying happened outside of school? While schools can enforce penalties if cyber bullying happened on their grounds, things were murky when it happened elsewhere. Thursday’s law makes it illegal to cyber bully inside and outside of school. Great change.
3. Go ahead and let cold car idle
Did you know it used to be illegal to let your car warm up in winter’s cold? North Dakota lawmakers finally rescinded this ridiculous law that made it illegal to allow your car to idle unattended. It is cold in North Dakota when winter temperatures typically are well below zero. We let our cars idle to ensure they start when it’s time to go home or to work. They are a tool in our arsenal and do us little good if they don’t work. Law enforcement turned a blind eye to this discrepancy anyway, so it only makes sense to remove an outdated law from the books. This was a good change.
4. Smoking a doobie
Crime is going up in North Dakota, precipitating a five-part series in today’s News Monitor. Drug offenses also are rising, including marijuana that has been part of our society since people discovered its euphoric properties. While it is still illegal to smoke recreational pot here, people possessing a small amount will face lighter penalties. As long as it’s only a small amount it’s OK to smoke pot? Is this like people can drink, just don’t drink too much? The difference is alcohol is legal if you are 21 and up, while recreational pot is not. We don’t like it.
5. Don’t forget about Minnesota
Minnesota is only a few miles away from the News Monitor territory, so we thought it important to warn you about the new cell phone law there. Drivers can no longer talk on a cell phone unless it is hands-free. Do not put a cell phone on your ear and start a conversation unless you want to be pulled over in Minnesota. This law makes sense as the era of distracted driving takes root. Limiting the number of distractions will only make Minnesota roads safer. This is a good law.
