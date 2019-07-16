4 THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT Christmas in July

No. 1
Summer is finally in full swing. It might be hot outside, but now is also the perfect time to think about Christmas. That’s right — Christmas. Or should we say to remember your Christmas budget. Some people don’t give a thought to how they will afford things during the holiday season. Parties, charitable giving, travel, decorations and gifts — the amount spent in December can add up quickly. Preparation is the key. So instead of relying on credit this year, make a plan and use cash.
No. 2
While we continue to enjoy the summer fun, take a few minutes to lay out your holiday plan. Here are a few tips that will help you prepare. First, put together a budget. Sit down and compile a list, starting with those you would like to give a gift and how much you can afford to spend. Travel plans, year-end charitable giving, and those work parties should also be included. Once you have a realistic idea of your expenses, you can now put together a plan.
No. 3
Start a savings account for the holidays. There are about 23 weeks until Christmas, so divide your entire holiday budget by 23. That’s what you will want to set aside into your account each week. If that amount does not seem workable then it is time to adjust your budget. Cut back on the number of gifts, how much you spend on each person, travel or charitable donations. Another tip is to review the list of people you buy gifts. Are there gifts you can buy now and store until Christmas? Spreading out gift purchases can save a lot of last-minute overspending and stress.
No. 4
Look at your travel plans. Can you book airfare tickets earlier to save on the last-minute holiday travel rush? Can you be flexible with your travel dates? These options can save on your airfare? Remember that a “perfect” Christmas holiday is not essential. It isn’t the number of gifts under the tree or number of parties attended or decorations in the house. It is our time together, attending church as a family, a favorite holiday cookie and “Mom, don’t mess with the Christmas Day menu.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.