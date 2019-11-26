Quantcast
3 THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT Community Thanksgiving

Immanuel and St. John’s Belford Lutheran churches once again are sponsoring their free Community Thanksgiving feast from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday at Immanuel, Hankinson.

 Metro Creative Graphics

1st THING:

Thanksgiving has become a new way for two Hankinson churches to give thanks and help their community. Some people do not have family in the area and end up eating alone, while others can’t afford to buy turkey and all the trimmings. Others simply outlived family and friends and have nowhere to go this Thursday, Nov. 28. Hankinson’s Immanuel Lutheran Church and St. John’s Lutheran Church will offer a free Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Thursday. It is important to know there is a place to spend your holiday.

2nd THING:

The dinner will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, located at 205 2nd Ave. NE, Hankinson, and is for those who are alone, unable to prepare a meal or just want to spend the holiday with neighbors and friends. It is a free dinner without limits. “It doesn’t have to be for one or two people. Bring your family. The more the merrier,” said Dixie Hubrig, who is a member of the three-person evangelism committee organizing the free meal. This marks the sixth year this community dinner is being held, which literally has fed hundreds of people.

3rd THING:

This is solely sponsored by the church as members provided monetary donations, food and are volunteering to help serve. The evangelism committee utilizes a turkey tag to let members know what is needed, whether that be desserts, butter or buns, said Lani Wahler, who also serves on this committee. They have what church members call turkey tag Sunday to spread the word, as well as the church’s Facebook page. The churches also are offering rides or meal deliveries. Call Wahler at 701-640-0556 or Hubrig at 701-640-0259.

