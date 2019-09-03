3 THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT Hankinson's demolition derby

First thing to know
Evade and smash are keys to a good demolition derby and keep fans coming back to Hankinson every year for a loud and intense event. This year’s demolition derby begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 at the old Hankinson golf course. It is sponsored by the Hankinson Fire Department. This annual event almost didn’t happen this year because of a lack of volunteers. But when firemen polled community residents, people wanted this demo derby that attracts about 500 people, said Jesse Arends, who is on the derby’s planning committee.
Second thing to know
When the call went out to the community for help, a number of people volunteered to fill in gaps since there weren’t enough firemen to help, which made this year’s derby possible, Arends said. The demolition derby is a fundraiser for the fire department. It makes some money — just not a lot of money, Arends said. The Hankinson trap team will sell concessions, the only area firemen have made money at past derbies. “We don’t care if we make money. We just wanted to be able to keep this event in the community,” Arends said.
Third thing to know
Various classes include compact, stock class and limited welds, Arends said. There also are games lined up for children attending the demolition derby, including a coin find for up to 5 years old, and a balloon game for 6-11 year olds, sponsored by Robin Lenzen of The Nest, Hankinson. Arends said the first three places will be paid in each class. He also is collecting sponsors for a Mad Dog prize, which will go to the most aggressive and hardest hitter in each class, he said. Arends hopes to pay $400 for the Mad Dog prize.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.