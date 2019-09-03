Quantcast
  • 1 min to read
3 THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT Hankinson's demolition derby

This News Monitor file photo shows cars in the smash ‘em mode at last year’s Hankinson Fire Department demolition derby.

 News Monitor file photo

First thing to know

Evade and smash are keys to a good demolition derby and keep fans coming back to Hankinson every year for a loud and intense event. This year’s demolition derby begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 at the old Hankinson golf course. It is sponsored by the Hankinson Fire Department. This annual event almost didn’t happen this year because of a lack of volunteers. But when firemen polled community residents, people wanted this demo derby that attracts about 500 people, said Jesse Arends, who is on the derby’s planning committee.

Second thing to know

When the call went out to the community for help, a number of people volunteered to fill in gaps since there weren’t enough firemen to help, which made this year’s derby possible, Arends said. The demolition derby is a fundraiser for the fire department. It makes some money — just not a lot of money, Arends said. The Hankinson trap team will sell concessions, the only area firemen have made money at past derbies. “We don’t care if we make money. We just wanted to be able to keep this event in the community,” Arends said.

Third thing to know

Various classes include compact, stock class and limited welds, Arends said. There also are games lined up for children attending the demolition derby, including a coin find for up to 5 years old, and a balloon game for 6-11 year olds, sponsored by Robin Lenzen of The Nest, Hankinson. Arends said the first three places will be paid in each class. He also is collecting sponsors for a Mad Dog prize, which will go to the most aggressive and hardest hitter in each class, he said. Arends hopes to pay $400 for the Mad Dog prize.

Karen Speidel is the News-Monitor Media Managing Editor

