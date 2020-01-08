4 THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT having fun at work

1st THING:
People spend more hours at their jobs than doing just about anything else, so the time might as well be enjoyable. Some simple ways people can have fun at work include cracking jokes, decorating work areas or celebrating employee birthdays.
2nd THING:
Coach them up. All employees must be willing to learn at a pace consistent with the company’s growth. Sometimes employees are challenged to “make the leap.” When that happens, work with them to find a role on your team where they can excel. Provide them with every opportunity and tool to help them adapt.
3rd THING:
Maintain a positive attitude. Most successful people exude a positive attitude, are optimistic and have a never-quit personality. Who wants to work in an environment of doom and gloom? One way to cultivate an upbeat workplace is to strive to hire only “A” players, people who want to be the best at their jobs and take pride in making positive contributions.
4th THING:
Show appreciation. Employees want to know the bosses — and their coworkers — appreciate them, so it’s important to find ways to show your approval. Welcome new hires by dozens of emails from team members before they even arrive for the first day of work. When they start, have employees gather to greet them with a high five. Bosses might want to take notice if employees view their jobs as “the daily grind.” A disgruntled and disengaged workforce can undermine production and harm customer relations, while a happy, engaged workforce does the opposite.
