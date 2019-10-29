3 THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT insurance

October is “open enrollment” when companies open the benefits to employees. This is the time to make changes, assess your needs and needs of your families. Unfortunately, most people do not take the time to review their options or determine what is most beneficial to them and their paycheck. It’s easy to check the same boxes from your previous enrollment period, but take the time so you and your family are covered for any of life’s surprises. Here are 3 things to keep in mind:
1st thing:
Medical insurance. Some questions you should be asking yourself — how often do you visit your family doctor? Is anyone on prescription medication? It is important to choose a plan that covers the most expenses for you and your family. Remember there is more than just your monthly premium to consider. What is the deductible? What is the required copay? What is your out-of-pocket limits and finally, are your providers in-network or out of network?
2nd thing:
Dental and vision. Many employers offer these plans, but the employee is required to pay the entire premium. Does the dental plan cover the recommended two cleanings a year? Does the vision plan cover glasses or contacts and an exam? If you have good dental visits it might make more sense to budget and pay your dental bill as it comes up. If you do not wear contacts or glasses, it may make more sense to pay your exam out of pocket rather than purchase insurance.
3rd thing:
Retirement contribution. Is your nest egg growing or standing still? If your company offers a 401(k) match, are you taking full advantage? Are you on track to meet your goals and retire when you would like? Always be sure to review beneficiaries. No one wants to consider something could happen to them. But if it does, make sure your assets are going where YOU want them to go. Make sure to review your survivors as circumstances change throughout the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.