3 THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT: Protecting your identity

Each day people take a virtual trip through the internet to do their banking, make hotel reservations, shop for a new car or engage in a myriad of other activities. It’s so routine it’s easy to forget you need to be as careful about protecting yourself on those virtual journeys as you would on an actual one. “Hackers are creative about dreaming up new ideas for stealing your identity, so it’s important that you stay vigilant even if you already have taken action to guard yourself and your data,” says Chris Hoose, an IT consultant who works with small businesses. Here are three steps to protect your identity:
1st THING:
Use a password manager. One problem with passwords is people often use simple ones easy to remember, but also easy to hack. A password manager provides an encrypted database where you can store unique, long, complex passwords for each of your online accounts. Be wary on social media. Most people check in on social media routinely to catch up on family news, connect with college buddies or perhaps to share photos of a new puppy. Check to see if you have already been compromised, avoid password reuse, update security settings regularly and limit connections.
2nd THING:
Keep tabs on your credit report. One way to make sure no one has taken on debt in your name and damaged your credit in the process, is to request a full credit report from any of the three major agencies — Equifax, TransUnion and Experian. You can get a free copy from any of them through the site www.annualcreditreport.com. Also, it might be time to get off the mailing list for all those pre-approved credit offers you receive, which Hoose said is a gold-mine for thieves. You can opt out of pre-approved credit offers by visiting www.OptOutPrescreen.com.
3rd THING:
Be sure to install anti-virus/malware software. Your first and best line of defense against identity theft on your computer remains anti-virus software and anti-malware software, Hoose said. When choosing one, he suggested making use of the trial period most companies offer. “That way you can try them out and decide which one works best for you,” he said. “The more people try to foil identity thieves, the more sophisticated those thieves seem to get in their methods.” But by being watchful and attentive, you can stay safe and enjoy your time online, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.