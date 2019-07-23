This Hankinson farmer is featured in today’s Valley Voices

Why is Joe Mauch in the news?
• It’s been a year since President Donald Trump initiated tariffs against China to create a fair marketplace for U.S. goods and services. While many farmers and ranchers support the trade war, losing vital markets has hurt many in their pocketbooks. Joe Mauch of rural Hankinson speaks to the issue of what he sees happening with North Dakota soybeans in today’s Valley Voices.
Background on Mauch’s role in ag
• Mauch raises navy beans, soybeans, corn and sugar beats. He recently was elected as the District 5 director for Northarvest Bean Growers Association. He also is active as a director on the Northern Bean Growers Association, U.S. Dry Bean Council delegate for Northarvest, Richland County Corn Growers Utilization Committee and Northwestern Farm Management.
• He and his wife Stacey live in rural Hankinson with their eight children.
In Mauch’s own words
• One year after the trade war began with China, Mauch said little has changed. He plans to hold onto this year's crop with the hope prices will recover and markets regained. "I'm prepared to hold onto soybeans if I have to, but eventually you have to clean out the bins before next year, and we don't want to give them away," Mauch said.
