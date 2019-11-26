This is how you cook a turkey ...

Area first graders wade in on how to properly cook a turkey:
Fairmount 1st graders
Turkey for thanksgiving:
1. Take the feathers off. 2. Cut the head off. 3. Grab the guts out. 4. Put the stuffing in the turkey. 5. Cook it in the stove on hot for 6 minutes. 7. Eat it all.
Sean Fitzpatrick
Pumpkin pie — 1. pumpkin. 2. crust 3. sugar. Mix sugar and pumpkin put it in the crus put it in the stove at 99 degrees for 10 minutes. Take it out. Eat it.
Davian Herrera-Nova
Wyndmere 1st graders
Frst we shoot it. Secint we poot the turkey on the pan. Then you poot it in the uvin for 1 hawr. In then you yet it.
Elliot Hoffert
Frst you cil the turkey. Net guot the turkey. I cuc the turkey for 200 minis. Eet the turkey.
Liam Ryg
Get a trke. Get a peat. Put the trke on the peat. Afdr you put the trke in the uvn. Tak the trke ut and eat it.
Leighton Bruce
You git the trke. You git the bad parts off. You get the fethrs off. You coc the turkey. You et the turkey.
Lucas Choate
Frst you git the trckee. Nest you put the truckee in the pot. Secint you put the trckee in the uvin for 1 mins. Last you tack the truckee art the uvn. Then you eet it.
Landen Daggett
Frst you bie the turkey. Then you brin the turkey bak hom. Then you eat the turkey.
Cohen Jensen
Frst you get the turkey from the stor. Then you tack it home. Then you put it in the oven for 1 awre. And then you tack it owt of the oven and then you eat it.
Bentlee Erbes
You frst put it in the oven to cuck. Next you put it in the uven for 1 awr. Next you tack it owt uf the ovin to col. Then you eat it.
Kysa Benedict
First I hunt the turkey. Then I cut it up. Then I seasien and boiyle it and cook it for 1 hour. Then I eat it.
Sam Severance
Frst you brchr it. Then you brin it yowr halos. Then you put it in the uvin for thrde mins. Last you eat.
Cole Fowler
Haw to mak a trke. Get it and kil the trke an dan you kok it and eat it.
Michael Goerger
I was biying the turkey at the stor. I was bining the turkey home. I got home with the turkey. Last we eat the turkey.
Hallie Mauch
Get the trke. Pt it in the ovin. Et the trke.
Kinlee Groff
Frst you bi the trke and you go hom. Next you put the trke on the plat. Next you put it in the uven. Then you lev it in for fif minits. Last you tagit ot and you eat it.
Brystol Haberman
Ferst you git a hand grenade and blowe it up. Then you pute the turkey in the ovine. Nexse you cute the turkey up. Last et turkey.
Parker Klosterman
Frst you git the turkey. Nex you gi the srt and pep. Nex you get the turkey and put it in the uin. Last you ert.
Luke Dotzenrod
How too mac a turkey. Frst you cil the trky. Then you brin the trky to grammus. Then you tac the fethrs off. Then you put the trky in the uzin. Then you tac the trke out and then you et.
Jace Mauch
Firs you shot the turkey. You clen the turkey. You get the incredeins and you put the incredeins on the turkey. Then you put it in the uvin. Then you take the turkey out of the uvin. Then you eat it.
Andrew Haugen
Ft you hut for the turkey. Secint you cut the scin off. Thrd you cuk the mete. Forth you et the turkey.
William Busch
Frst you biye the turkey. Then you get a pan. Then you get the turkey and bayck it. Then eat the turkey.
Kaylee Bernard
Frst you get the fak turkey. Nixt you cuk the fak turkey. Then up put the turkey back and then you et.
Jack Springer
Hankinson 1st graders
First, clean it. Next, cook it. Then take it out. Cook at 70 degrees for 50 minutes. Serve with stuffing.
Brynlee Westphal
First, buy it. Next, cook it. Then, eat it. Cook at 6 degrees for 7 minutes. Serve with love and care.
Daniel Beaton
First, you cook it Next, you take the turkey. Then, you eat the turkey. Cook at 5 degrees for 3 minutes. Serve with O’Hara.
Covy O’Hara
First, flour. Next, sugar. Then, put it in the oven. Cook at 60 degrees for 50 minutes. Serve with a plate.
Brycen Wahler
First, put it in the oven. Next, you take the legs off. Then, you chop it up. Cook at 40 degrees for 71 minutes. Serve with anything.
Boden Monilaws
First, Mom cooks a turkey. Next, put toppings. Then, put it. Cook at 10 degrees for 51 minutes. Serve with pop.
Conner Perales
First, put oil in it. Next, put toppings. Then, put it in the oven. Cook at 100 degrees for 50 minutes. Serve with ham and salt.
Violet Reinert
First, you buy it. Next, you take off the wrapper. Then, they cook. Cook at 13 degrees for 6 minutes. Serve with salad.
Autumn Johnson
First, you take 2 cups and put sugar on it. Next you take one cup and put flour. Then, you take 3 cups and put baking soda. Cook at 4 degrees for 2 minutes. Serve with stuffing.
Kinlee Steffens
First, salt. Next, pepper. Then, more salt. Cook at 10 degrees for 30 minutes. Serve with ranch.
Joey Prochnow
First, cook it. Next, take it out. Then, eat it. Cook at 60 degrees for 40 minutes. Serve with corn.
Josie Lingen
First, we plume the turkey. Next, we clean the turkey. Then, we take the head off. Cook at 30 degrees for 29 minutes. Serve with China plates.
Shiloh Ward
First, put it in the oven. Next, you set the time. Then, you take it out. Cook at 11 degrees for 11 minutes. Serve with anything.
Charles McAvoy
First, cook it. Next, salt. Then, pepper. Cook at 12 degrees for 11 minutes. Serve with 4 people.
Brookelynn Taylor
First, make it, Next, eggs. Then, flour. Cook at 400 degrees for 30 minutes. Serve with dessert.
Marlee Krump
First, put it in the oven. Next, check it. Then, feel it. Cook at 10 degrees for 9 minutes. Serve with stuffing.
Bria Prochnow
First, grease. Next, seasonings. Then, pepper. Cook at 12 degrees for 8 minutes. Serve with a big plate.
Journey Davis-Ninow
First, turn on the oven. Next, put it in. Then, take it out. Cook at 25 degrees for 12 minutes. Serve it with salad.
Charlie Erdman
Lidgerwood 1st graders
To make a Thanksgiving turkey first you need to go to Sam’s Club and buy a turkey. Next you put salt and pepper on it. Then put the turkey on the grill to roast it. This will take three hours and will be ready to serve eat 5:00. This goes good with ice cream and milk.
Silas Stenvold
To make a Thanksgiving turkey you first need to it it up and season it with pepper. Then you put it in the oven for 15 minutes at 50 degrees. Take it out of the oven and put ten pieces of salt on it. This would go good with mashed potatoes and gravey.
Jase Kohoutek
To make a Thanksgiving turkey you first need to buy it at the store. Next I put pepper on it and put it into a pot. Then I cook it for 45 minutes. This wowd go good with juice.
Haedyn Manikowski
To make a Thanksgiving turkey you first need to go to Fargo to buy the turkey. Next you put the turkey in a container with beans and pepper. Put it in the oven and set the timer for 50 Seconds. Then put stuffing and gravy on it. Goes good with pumpkin pie.
Stella Kohoutek
To make a Thanksgiving turkey you first need to buy a turkey at the grocery store. Next you wash the turkey off and put it into a pot. Place the pot in the oven for ten minutes on high. It is ready to eat. This goes good with corn and orange juice.
Braelyn Steffens
To make a Thanksgiving turkey you first need to buy a turkey at a grocery store. Next take out the bones. Spread butter all over it with a knife and sprinkle with salt. Cook it in the oven for three minutes at 50 degrees. Take it out and serve with mashed potatoes and ketchup.
Micah Kaczynski
To make a Thanksgiving turkey first my dad will go out and hunt a turkey My dad will pluck out the feathers and take out the bones. Add butter and salt to the turkey. Put it in the oven and take it out when it is brown. Goes good with pumpkin pie and whipped cream!
Rangely Mogren
First you need oil, marshmallows, spaghetti and a turkey. Then you slide all the ingredients together. Next , you put everything into a stove at 300 degrees. You should let it cook for 200 seconds. Take it out when it is hot. This turkey is best with more marshmallows and a glass of juice. Finally, eat and drink.
Liam Steinlicht
To make a Thanksgiving turkey first you need to buy a turkey. Then you add seasoning to make it taste good. Next put it in the oven to cook it for two hours. It is done when the oven timer goes off. This turkey goes good with mashed potatoes.
Hadley Manikowski
First, I need to buy a turkey. Then I make the turkey with eggs and hot sauce. I bake it in the oven at 70 degrees for 80 minutes. It goes good with a sandwich.
Oulsan McDougall
