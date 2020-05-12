This is 'not an ideal way to ask for support’ of Lidgerwood's proposed grocery store

The Lidgerwood Progressive Development Corporation (LPDC) continues to raise funds to build a new grocery store in Lidgerwood, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funds are being raised, just not in the typical way. LPDC members are reaching out by telephone, mailings and through Zoom video chats to reach area residents.
“It’s not an ideal way of asking people to support this project, but in times like this we need to be creative,” said Darby Harles, LPDC committee member. “I am also grateful for those who have been able to make a pledge in support of our store.”
The city has been without a grocery store since Lidgerwood Market suffered a catastrophic fire in November 2018. Since then, Dakota Plains and Diamond One Stop service stations are supplying limited grocery items, but residents must drive elsewhere for the majority of their shopping.
COVID-19 has made things interesting in more ways than one. To safeguard voters and election officials, people will cast their ballots in the upcoming June 9 primary election through absentee voting.
Also, Lidgerwood residents will face a 1 percent city sales tax issue on the June 9 ballot. The ordinance is asking for a 1 percent sales tax increase to be used for economic development. Part of those funds would be used to help fund the new grocery store, Harles said.
A yes vote approves the 1 percent sales tax increase, while a no vote indicates a voter does not want that increase.
Economic development plays a crucial role in the growth, maintenance and viability of small communities, Harles said. Without it and aggressive leadership, small communities regress, resulting in the loss of businesses and residents, she said.
That only makes communities more stressed and less attractive for growth and residency.
Lidgerwood is facing the loss of businesses, some family-operated for decades. The grocery store is necessary for the existence and viability of the community and residents, she said.
“In order for Lidgerwood to maintain and improve the quality of life and increase the attractiveness of our city, leadership and economic development expansion is crucial,” Harles said.
