Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

This is what's coming up in SCHOOL CALENDARS

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
This is what's coming up in SCHOOL CALENDARS
Buy Now

Jump Rope for Heart starts Wednesday at Hankinson Public School.

 Metro Creative Graphics

HANKINSON

• Wednesday, Feb. 11 - Jump Rope for Heart.

• Thursday, Feb. 13 - Giving Hearts Day; parent-teacher conferences, 3:30 p.m.

• Friday, Feb. 14 - no school; BBB at Oak Grove, 7:30 p.m.

• Monday, Feb. 17 - no school; GBB at Wilmot, S.D., 7:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, Feb. 18 - Rotary Student of the Month, 12 p.m., Hughes Shelter, Wahpeton; school board meeting, 5 p.m.

WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD

• Wednesday, Feb. 12 - Richland County Spelling Bee, Richland County Law Enforcement Center, Wahpeton.

• Thursday, Feb. 13 - parent-teacher conferences, 3:30 p.m. at both Lidgerwood and Wyndmere.

• Friday, Feb. 14 - no school; Lidgerwood and Wyndmere FFA teams are both at Little I, Fargo; Sargent Central BBB at Wyndmere, 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Feb. 15 - Wyndmere and Lidgerwood FFA teams are both at Kindred.

• Sunday, Feb. 16 - Lidgerwood Archery, 12:30 p.m., school gym; Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do practice, 5 p.m., school gym.

• Monday, Feb. 17 - no school; Tri-State GBB at Lidgerwood (parent’s night), 7:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, Feb. 18 - Rotary Student of the Month luncheon, 12 p.m., Hughes Shelter, Wahpeton; Edgeley-Kulm BBB at Wyndmere, 7:30 p.m.

FAIRMOUNT

• Wednesday, Feb. 12 - parent-teacher conferences, 3:30 p.m.

• Thursday, Feb. 13 - GBB at Richland, 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, Feb. 14 - no school; BBB at Britton-Hecla, S.D., 7:30 p.m.

• Monday, Feb. 17 - no school; GBB at Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (Lidgerwood), 7:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, Feb. 18 - BBB at Wilmot, S.D., 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories