This is what's coming up in SCHOOL CALENDARS

HANKINSON
• Wednesday, Feb. 11 - Jump Rope for Heart.
• Thursday, Feb. 13 - Giving Hearts Day; parent-teacher conferences, 3:30 p.m.
• Friday, Feb. 14 - no school; BBB at Oak Grove, 7:30 p.m.
• Monday, Feb. 17 - no school; GBB at Wilmot, S.D., 7:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Feb. 18 - Rotary Student of the Month, 12 p.m., Hughes Shelter, Wahpeton; school board meeting, 5 p.m.
WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD
• Wednesday, Feb. 12 - Richland County Spelling Bee, Richland County Law Enforcement Center, Wahpeton.
• Thursday, Feb. 13 - parent-teacher conferences, 3:30 p.m. at both Lidgerwood and Wyndmere.
• Friday, Feb. 14 - no school; Lidgerwood and Wyndmere FFA teams are both at Little I, Fargo; Sargent Central BBB at Wyndmere, 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Feb. 15 - Wyndmere and Lidgerwood FFA teams are both at Kindred.
• Sunday, Feb. 16 - Lidgerwood Archery, 12:30 p.m., school gym; Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do practice, 5 p.m., school gym.
• Monday, Feb. 17 - no school; Tri-State GBB at Lidgerwood (parent’s night), 7:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Feb. 18 - Rotary Student of the Month luncheon, 12 p.m., Hughes Shelter, Wahpeton; Edgeley-Kulm BBB at Wyndmere, 7:30 p.m.
FAIRMOUNT
• Wednesday, Feb. 12 - parent-teacher conferences, 3:30 p.m.
• Thursday, Feb. 13 - GBB at Richland, 7:30 p.m.
• Friday, Feb. 14 - no school; BBB at Britton-Hecla, S.D., 7:30 p.m.
• Monday, Feb. 17 - no school; GBB at Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (Lidgerwood), 7:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Feb. 18 - BBB at Wilmot, S.D., 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.