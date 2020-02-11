Quantcast
This is what's coming up in SENIOR MENUS

Barbecue ribs, baked potato, carrot raisin salad, fruit cocktail, Valentine’s Day cookie, bread and milk are on the menu Wednesday at the Hankinson Senior Citizens Center.

HANKINSON

• Wednesday, Feb. 12 - barbecue ribs, baked potato, carrot raisin salad, fruit cocktail, Valentine’s Day cookie, bread, milk. Friday, Feb. 14 - closed. Tuesday, Feb. 11 - chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, New Brunswick vegetables, Mandarin oranges, bread, milk.

LIDGERWOOD

• Thursday, Feb. 13 - (birthday dinner) Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, Prince Edward vegetables, fruit, birthday cake, dinner roll, milk. Monday, Feb. 17 - closed. Tuesday, Feb. 18 - beef stroganoff, noodles, peas and pearl onions, fruit, bread, milk.

WYNDMERE

• Thursday, Feb. 13 - stuffed peppers, baby carrots, cottage cheese, peach sauce, bread, milk. Monday, Feb. 17 - closed. Tuesday, Feb. 18 - chicken, scalloped potatoes, New Brunswick vegetables, Mandarin oranges, bread, milk.

