This is what's happening in SCHOOL MENUS this week

Hankinson
• Lunch: Wednesday, Feb. 12 - omelets, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Feb. 13 - subs, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Feb. 14 - no school. Monday, Feb. 17 - no school. Tuesday, Feb. 18 - pizza, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Lidgerwood
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Feb. 12 - breakfast cookie, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Feb. 13 - Fruit and Grain bar or cereal, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Feb. 14 - no school. Monday, Feb. 17 - no school. Tuesday, Feb. 18 - breakfast pizza, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Feb. 12 - meatballs in gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, pears, buttered bread, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Thursday, Feb. 13 - cheese or pepperoni pizza, romaine blend salad, assorted fresh fruits, cookie, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Friday, Feb. 14 - no school. Monday, Feb. 17 - no school. Tuesday, Feb. 18 - hotdog or mcrib, bun, baked beans, peaches, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice.
Wyndmere
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Feb. 12 - cereal choice and mini-cinnis, juice, milk. Thursday, Feb. 13 - French toast sticks, juice, milk. Friday, Feb. 14 - no school. Monday, Feb. 17 - no school. Tuesday, Feb. 18 - cereal choice and apple turnover, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Feb. 12 - lasagna or hamburger hotdish, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Feb. 13 - pulled pork or sloppy Joe, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Feb. 14 - no school. Monday, Feb. 17 - no school. Tuesday, Feb. 18 - hotdogs, macaroni and cheese, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Fairmount
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Feb. 12 - donut, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Feb. 13 - cereal and toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Feb. 14 - no school. Monday, Feb. 17 - no school. Tuesday, Feb. 18 - cereal and toast, fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Feb. 12 - chicken quesadilla, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Feb. 13 - French bread pizza, marinara sauce, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Feb. 14 - no school. Monday, Feb. 17 - no school. Tuesday, Feb. 18 - breaded chicken patty, French fries, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Campbell-Tintah
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Feb. 12 - chocolate chip bar, string cheese, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Feb. 13 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Feb. 14 - no school. Monday, Feb. 17 - no school. Tuesday, Feb. 18 - yogurt, granola bar, fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Feb. 12 - tater tot hotdish, green beans, bread, salad bar, fruit, milk. Thursday, Feb. 13 - chicken noodle soup, tuna or ham sandwich, salad bar, fruit, milk. Friday, Feb. 14 - no school. Monday, Feb. 17 - no school. Tuesday, Feb. 18 - chicken nuggets, corn, French fries, salad bar, fruit, milk.
