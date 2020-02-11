This is what's happening this week in COMING EVENTS

• Kindergarten and pre-K screening: 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Wyndmere Community Center. Call the school at 701-439-2287 to make an appointment. Kindergarten registration for Wyndmere Public School is 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 at the kindergarten classroom. It’s helpful to provide immunization records and a birth certificate that night.
• Hankinson 3-on-3 basketball tournament: Begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 14. This tournament is for athletes in 3-8 grades. The deadline to enter is Monday, March 2. For more information or to send in your entry fee, contact Tracy Medenwaldt at 16410 County Road 21 W., Hankinson or email trmedenwaldt@yahoo.com.
• Richland County health —
The Richland County Public Health Department offers health clinics throughout the month. There is a cost for each of these clinics. Call the health department at 701-642-7735:
√ Family planning clinic held throughout the month from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information on all birth control methods, STD testing and treatment. Provider visits scheduled by appointment the second Wednesday of every month.
√ Foot care clinic, 11:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the Wahpeton Senior Citizens Center. Foot care is provided to clients who are not able to trim their own toenails due to physical limitations.
— not because of ingrown nails, calluses or infection.
√ Immunizations held throughout the month. There is a fee for these services. Call the health department at 701-642-7735 for more information.
√ Flu shot Fridays — every Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Health Department, second floor of the Law Enforcement Center, Wahpeton.
√ Health Tracks — a wellness child check-up for those who have North Dakota Medicaid, and are 0- 21 years of age. Health check-up by a registered nurse, updating immunizations, dental screenings, orthodontic screening, hearing and vision screens, developmental screens and blood lead level screening.
√ Weigh 2 Change structured program developed to prevent type 2 diabetes. Classes run Jan. 8, 2020 weekly for 16 weeks from 12-1 p.m. at the Wahpeton Community Center. Call to register for your spot by calling 701-642-7735.
√ Online Weight 2 Change structure program developed specifically to prevent type 2 diabetes. Weekly class on Thursdays starting Feb. 20 run from 6-7 p.m. More details to come. Call to register your spot.
MONTHLY NOTICES
• American Legion Bullis Post 84 and its Auxiliary, Lidgerwood, meets at 7:30 p.m. the third Monday of the month at the American Legion Hall.
• American Legion Eberhard Post 88, Hankinson, meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month with a meal and meeting to follow at the Hankinson Community Center.
• Richland County Wildlife Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at JT’s on Highway 11 for shoot, followed by 8 p.m. meeting. During the winter months it meets at 8 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at Hot Cakes Cafe & Lodging, Hankinson.
• Tewaukon Rod and Gun Club meetings are at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of month at Geneseo Hall.
• Hankinson Sons of the American Legion meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month at the Hankinson Community Center.
• Hankinson Commercial Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month, usually at the American Legion Memorial Site, rural Hankinson. All businesses are invited to attend and encouraged to join.
• Humane Society of Richland-Wilkin meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Humane Society Shelter. Everyone is invited to attend.
• Mantador Quarterly Meetings will meet at 8 p.m. on the last Tuesday of the month in March, June, September and December at the Mantador VFW.
• Hankinson American Legion Auxiliary meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month with a meal and meeting to follow at Hankinson Community Center.
• Better Living Homemakers meetings are the third Thursday of each month at the homes of the members.
To submit your meeting notices and club news contact the staff of the News-Monitor by phone 701-642-8585, fax 701-642-1501 or email newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com We welcome all entries. There is no charge for running your special events or meeting notices in Coming Events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.