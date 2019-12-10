This week at DAKOTA ESTATES

We haven’t had a lot of news posted lately, but it will certainly change with the holidays coming up.
Some activities we have done are movie and popcorn days, bean bag in a can, pony racing and finish the story. Also, some crafty things we have been making are Christmas card circle ornaments that will adorn the dining room during the holidays.
Yvonne Nelson of Lidgerwood came one afternoon and we learned how to do chalk art. The residents just loved it. Thank you Yvonne.
Loren Hudson was here on Wednesday, Nov. 13, for a sing-a-long.
St. Mary’s Altar Society of Geneseo came and played bingo and had treats with the residents.
Plinko winners were Donna Spellerberg, Frank Ciesynski and Evean Holland. Ring toss winners were Francis Podhola, Evonne Kelly and Viola Schultz.
Recent visitors of Gladys Christensen were Janelle Vig of Veblen, South Dakota, Janice Thomas of Valley City and Diane Meyer of Oakes. Janice and Diane also had dinner with Gladys during their visit.
We welcome our newest residents Mavis Witt and Viola Ebel. We are so happy to have them with us. Welcome.
