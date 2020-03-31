This week at DAKOTA ESTATES

We have been on hiatus for a few months. To our faithful readers, we will try to be more prompt in getting our news out there.
We got hit hard here in the month of February with a flu virus. Twenty-three residents were hit by the bug, but with the care of staff, doctors and the residents themselves, we managed to get through. We have some tough people out here.
Our king Frank Ciesynski and queen Viola Schultz from last year crowned our new king Don Kuzel and queen Janelle Schultz, who happens to be Viola’s daughter. What an exciting day.
We have had time to do some activities including shuffle board with winners Gladys Christensen, Frank Ciesynski and Bryan Kroeger. Lawn dart winners were Viola Schultz, Francis Podhola and Janelle Schultz. Pony racing winners were Doris Anderson, Francis Podhola and Vie Saari. Bean bag in a can winners were Janelle Schultz, Francis Podhola and Viola Schultz.
We are still doing bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays. We played “left, center, right” dice game on Wednesday, March 18.
We had our St. Patrick’s Day party on Tuesday, March 17. Our dinner consisted of corn beef and cabbage, meatballs, boiled potatoes and blueberry crisp. We played bingo in the afternoon with snacks after. It was a fun afternoon. We even got to enjoy some homemade ring sausage, courtesy of John Ahrens, Gage Nelson, Philip Freeman and Del Fossum, and of course their spouses.
Visitors through the months of January and February were Sue Mauch and Vicky Shafer for Don Kuzel; ReNae Gereszek and Charlene Althoff for Renata Fellbaum; Arlo and Doris Anderson for Doris Anderson; Elroy and Jeannie Honl for Bryan Kroeger; the Rev. Kurtis Gunwall for Erwin Lugert; and Rachel Stutsman for Bernie Prashek.
We welcome our newest residents from the Hankinson area. They are Kay Beetem, Donolyn and Pat Krump. We are so happy they joined us. Until next time, I hope it won’t take so long.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.